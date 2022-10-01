Iowa, Illinois report unemployment drop in December

Both Iowa and Illinois reported a drop in unemployment claims at the end of 2021.

Iowa ended 2021 and its second year in the COVID-19 pandemic with an adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5%, according to Iowa Workforce Development, with over 45,000 jobs more than in December 2020.

From November to December 2021, Iowa saw an increase of about 5,000 working people. According to a release from the state, the job gain includes the thousands of United Auto Workers union members who ended their strike against Deere & Co. on Nov. 17.

Illinois' unemployment rate also dropped in December, going from 5.7% in November to 5.3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since December 2020, jobs increased in the state by almost 263,000.