Illinois incentivizes electric car production, hopes to become industry hub

Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act aims to help build facilities, train Illinois grads and create thousands of jobs.

ROCKFORD, Ill. — In the hopes of establishing the state as a leading force in the electric vehicle industry and a hub for production, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Reimagining Electric Vehicles (REV) in Illinois Act into law Tuesday, Nov. 16.

REV, according to a news release from Pritzker's office, will benefit the state's entire electric vehicle ecosystem through helping build facilities, train graduates, create thousands of jobs and bring the state closer to its goal of a million vehicles on the road by 2030.

Last month, the state unveiled a new career training program at Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois, that prepares students for jobs in the electric vehicle manufacturing industry through certifications and access to entry-level industry positions.

"We’re incentivizing green economic development," Pritzker said in Tuesday morning news conference. "It’s good for business, and it’s the right thing to do. (REV) is about acknowledging there doesn’t need to be a trade-off between a cleaner environment and more jobs. We can do both.”

The legislation, according to the release, includes tax credits for income tax withholding, training costs, tax exemptions and investment credits. It also allows local jurisdictions to abate property taxes for electric vehicle projects.

"(REV) marks a major milestone for Illinois and will support the growth of our advanced manufacturing economy, expand skills training for workers and drive new investment to areas of need so that more residents can be a part of the work to electrify and modernize our state,” Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity Acting Director Sylvia Garcia said.