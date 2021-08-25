Davenport's IowaWorks to host Drive-Thru job fair Thursday in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Drive-Thru job fair with Davenport IowaWorks. It's happening Thursday, August 26th from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.
The job fair will be held at Calvary Church, 501 US-61 in Muscatine, Iowa. The goal of the event is to help local businesses promote current job openings connect job seekers to employers. This is a hybrid event where you can drive up, get a packet of jobs available, and either drive home to apply, or meet with employers right away.
MuscaBus Green route will stop at Calbary Church upon request.