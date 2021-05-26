Businesses prepare for Memorial Day tourism

Thousands of people are expected to be in and out of the TBK Bank Sports Complex over the Memorial Day Weekend. Businesses are hoping for a needed boost.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Memorial Day Weekend is just days away and businesses near the TBK Bank Sports Complex are hoping to see a boost. The Sports Complex will have nearly 100 baseball teams playing in tournaments, bringing with them thousands of fans. The fans come from near and far and many local businesses say Memorial Day weekend is what sets the tone for summer.

Cheesy Cow and Coffee Hound, near the Sports Complex both say they can expect thousands of customers when tournaments like this are going on.

"It gets super busy like we'll have lines of people... and with out business over here at Cheesy Cow, we get so many of their customers on the daily" said Frankie Ritter, Manager of Coffee Hound in Bettendorf.

Shift Manager at Cheesy Cow, Thomas Kaasa, says their focus right now is prepping more than normal, and making sure they have enough staff on hand.

Dave Stow, the President and CEO of the TBK Bank Sports Complex says while the pandemic affected business, they are looking at this weekend as a chance to restate and revive for the full sports complex community. They hope people will be comfortable getting out and enjoying the TBK Bank Sports Complex because they have space for people to spread out. "Being outside at a baseball field or soccer field, is really comfortable. Being inside a massive gymnasium or a very large bowling space or arcade is very comfortable. However, we can't serve everybody. This Plex community that's near us... we feed off each other". Said Stow.