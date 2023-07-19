Davenport man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

Veteran Michael Hoogerwerf bought his winning ticket at Smokin' Joe's in Davenport and won in the June 23 drawing.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Michael Hoogerwerf, a Davenport veteran, is one of four eastern Iowans to win big in the Iowa lottery in late June.

Hoogerwerf bought the winning ticket from Smokin' Joe's at 3120 Rockingham Rd. in Davenport. The Iowa Lottery informed the store they had sold a winning ticket, prompting the manager to call Hoogerwerf - a regular customer - who she thought bought it.

He read the numbers from his ticket, confirming he had just won $1 million.

“And then she about passed out, I think,” Hoogerwerf told the Iowa Lottery. “She was more excited than I was. I just kind of took it in stride."

Smokin' Joe's will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Hoogerwerf came forward to accept his prize only after consulting a lawyer and accountant. He told the Iowa Lottery his plans for his winnings. In addition to some investments, he plans on renovating his house.

“The first thing is, the homestead is getting a facelift," Hoogerwerf told the Iowa Lottery. “I would actually like to have electricity in my garage."

Other prizewinners in late June were an Ottumwa woman who won $2 million from Powerball; a Dubuque County man who won nearly $400,000 in Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay; and an Appanoose County man who won $25,000 a year for life from Lucky for Life.