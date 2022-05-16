Davenport DREAM Project opens fourth round of applications

This is the fourth time that the city has opened up funding for the popular Davenport DREAM project, which helps certain homeowners revitalize property.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is now accepting a new round of applications for its DREAM Project home renovation program.

In a news release from the city, officials announced that $900,000 of funding has been made available for the popular Davenport DREAM Project, which helps new and existing homeowners revitalize properties.

Applications for the fourth round of DREAM Project funds will be accepted from May 16 to June 3. Eligible applicants could receive up to $20,000 to improve their home's exterior.

DREAM funds are available to residents in designated Davenport neighborhoods, and participants must live in the home they are renovating.

“The DREAM Project has been a greatly appreciated gift,” said Nadia, a previous DREAM recipient. “Everyone has been so excited for me, even strangers have stopped in their cars to compliment on my house! It has also gotten the neighbors excited about repairing their homes. I am very grateful and thankful for this program and hope for its continued success.”

Over the past three years, the project has awarded about $2.7 million, leading to the renovation of 138 properties.