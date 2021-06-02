Surging vehicle prices has many repairing their existing vehicles rather than replacing

Ron Dalldorf says, "The best kind of car is one that's paid for"

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — It's getting more expensive to buy a new or used car. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the cost of cars rose by 10% in April. That is the largest single-month increase since the DOL began recording this particular stat in the 1950's. That has many consumers ditching the auto lot and holding on to their vehicle longer.

"Think about it. You can stick a couple thousand [dollars] into a car and you're still going to be money ahead than spending $40,000 dollars to replace it". Said Ron Dalldorf, technician at Ace Muffler Clinic in Rock Island.

Some people are willing to spend a little extra on repairs because of the increased price for cars. "We've had several customers get new transmissions put in their car because even at $3,000 for a transmission there again you can't replace the car for $3,000." said Dalldorf.