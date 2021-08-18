In a letter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found "violations" following inspections of Midwestern Pet Foods Inc. plants.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to a dog food manufacturer after hundreds of pets have fallen ill or died from eating dry dog food.



Midwestern Pet Foods Inc., which is based in Illinois, issued a voluntary recall of many products on March 27.

According to the FDA, samples of dog food, mostly impacted is its Sportmix brand, contained much higher than allowed levels of aflatoxin, which can be deadly for pets.

In its statement, the FDA said:

“We are issuing this corporate-wide warning letter because inspections of Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc.’s manufacturing plants "revealed evidence of violations, which were shared across multiple plants and were associated with the illness or death of hundreds of pets who had eaten the company's dry dog food."

You can find the list of previously recalled items here.

