Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers Friday

More than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.

ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday.

The sale comes before the holidays as travelers prepare to fuel up and hit the road.

“We know the holidays are always a hectic time of year for travel, so to show our gratitude to our loyal customers, we want to help fuel their festive journeys,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. “We hope the additional savings will make it easy for our customers and everyone we rely on during the holidays.”

The holiday special will be available at participating Circle K locations selling either Circle K fuels or Shell brand fuel.