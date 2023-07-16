Seniors, hotdogs and fancy cars | Moline nursing home hosts its first public event since COVID

Thanks to eased COVID-19 restrictions, residents of Allure of the Quad Cities were able to visit with friends, family and car lovers.

MOLINE, Ill. — For the first time in three years, residents of the Allure of the Quad Cities skilled nursing facility sat outside with friends, family and souped-up cars.

The event saw the facility's parking lot and the grass along 9th Street full of cars of all ages, most with bright paint and open hoods. While some talked cars, others sat with residents over grilled hotdogs, chips and soda.

Erica Walton, administrator of Allure of the Quad Cities, said strict COVID-19 guidelines prevented the facility from holding public events like the car show. Residents were isolated from their families for three years due to the danger COVID-19 posed to them.

"Now that guidelines are looser, we're happy to bring our residents back and connect them to the community," Walton said.

Among the residents enjoying the weather and company was Beatrice Benton, who just turned 101 years old. She is Allure of the Quad Cities' oldest resident and has now lived through two pandemics.

Benton grew up on a farm in Whiteside County. She was born a twin, but her sister passed away from the Spanish flu at nine months old. She said she was lonely as a child, since the farms were so far apart.

At one point during COVID-19, Benton was confined to her room for a month, unable to see family. Her loved ones still have to take precautions if they want to visit her.

With relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, Benton was able to spend time with her family and the community at the car show. She said it was the first time she had been outside in a while and enjoyed the nice weather.