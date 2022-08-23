Village of Carbon Cliff taking applications for snow plow drivers

CARBON CLIFF, Ill. — The Village of Carbon Cliff is looking for snow removal workers ahead of the winter season.
The Village is accepting applications for part-time snow truck operators to work from about mid-October to mid-April.
The position pays $21 per hour, requiring on-call, as-need availability, as crews will be activated to work once 2 inches of snow has accumulated.
Prior snow removal experience is encouraged.
The application form can be found here. Once filled, applications can be sent to Director of Community & Administrative Services Nick Gottwalt at n.gottwalt@carboncliff.com or by mail to 1001 Mansur Avenue, Carbon Cliff, IL 61239.