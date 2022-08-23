Village of Carbon Cliff taking applications for snow plow drivers

Village officials say that the on-call position will pay $21 an hour from mid-October to mid-April.

CARBON CLIFF, Ill. — The Village of Carbon Cliff is looking for snow removal workers ahead of the winter season.

The Village is accepting applications for part-time snow truck operators to work from about mid-October to mid-April.

The position pays $21 per hour, requiring on-call, as-need availability, as crews will be activated to work once 2 inches of snow has accumulated.

Prior snow removal experience is encouraged.