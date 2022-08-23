x
Village of Carbon Cliff taking applications for snow plow drivers

Village officials say that the on-call position will pay $21 an hour from mid-October to mid-April.
Credit: Kirill Gorlov - stock.adobe.com
Tractor loader machine uploading dirty snow into dump truck. Cleaning city street, removing snow and ice after heavy snowfalls and blizzard. Snowplow outdoors clean pavement sidewalk road driveway.

CARBON CLIFF, Ill. — The Village of Carbon Cliff is looking for snow removal workers ahead of the winter season.

The Village is accepting applications for part-time snow truck operators to work from about mid-October to mid-April.

The position pays $21 per hour, requiring on-call, as-need availability, as crews will be activated to work once 2 inches of snow has accumulated.

Prior snow removal experience is encouraged.

The application form can be found here. Once filled, applications can be sent to Director of Community & Administrative Services Nick Gottwalt at n.gottwalt@carboncliff.com or by mail to 1001 Mansur Avenue, Carbon Cliff, IL 61239. 

