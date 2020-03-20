Walmart to hire more than 5,000 associates in Illinois, announces $550 million in special bonuses nationwide

The workers initiative comes as demands for goods and service increased massively amid the spread of the coronavirus

On Thursday, March 19th, Walmart announced an initiative to further support their employees during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as bring in new ones.

The company says it will be sending out over $365 million in bonuses to all of its full and part-time hourly employees. These bonuses will be paid out in early April to hourly employees hired before March 1st. In addition, the retail giant says that it is accelerating the schedule for its quarterly bonuses so that the money will make its way into employees' hands sooner.

The company also says that it is looking to hire 150,00 new employees with an expedited hiring process. The positions will will be temporary at first, but the company says that many of them will be made permanent.