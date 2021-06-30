Snowstar Extreme Sports purchased by Illinois City family, launching new activities

After that purchase, Snowstar is holding a private event fundraising for the Andalusia Fire Department, and introducing several new activities this summer.

ANDALUSIA, Ill. — Snowstar Extreme Sports has been bought out by a local family that contributed greatly to the resort during the last season

In a press release sent out on Wednesday, June 30, Assistant Manager Valerie O'Rourke announced the purchase, which had been completed on Tuesday the 29th.

Snowstar was bought by Jennifer and Doug Harper from Illinois City, who had managed the resort during the 2020-2021 season.

O'Rouke says that the Harpers have been a huge asset to the community, and that the Ski Resort would not have been able to open for the season without their work.

The Harpers are holding a private event on Saturday, July 3 to thank employees and community members, as well as fundraise for the Andalusia Fire Department.