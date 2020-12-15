USPS says ship now for Christmas deliveries, local businesses are hopeful you will too

In a year of record high package deliveries, some small businesses are hopeful this busy shipping week will bring back some lost revenue.

MOLINE, Ill. — USPS recommends shipping all ground-service Christmas packages no later than Dec. 15, to ensure their safe arrival before the holidays. If you aren't able to ship by the 15th, USPS suggests getting opting for First-Class and Priority Mail service, but to send even those out no later than Dec. 19.

These dates are a few days earlier than last year's recommendations, as the postal service juggles a record number of packages, dating all the way back to the beginning of the pandemic in March.

"We've been doing Christmas numbers from last year in when the virus hit in March and it's just been nonstop," said Brandon Sandholm, a City Carrier with a route in Moline. "Once the pandemic started, package buying just skyrocketed through the roof."

With more Americans staying home and ordering online, he says it's meant longer hours for him and his colleagues. They've been staggering shifts, coming in anywhere from 6a.m. to to 8a.m., and often staying until 8p.m. before clocking out. But, as Sandholm explained it, he wouldn't have it any other way.

"Everybody says 'Oh, I'm so sorry,' and I'm like, 'No, no, no, no!' I'd rather have you stay home and be safe," he said. "You're inside and warm and you're not outside risking your life to go out. If we can limit people being outside, I'm all for it."

The week of Dec. 14-21 is predicted to be the busiest of an already record-setting year for the postal service, and for local businesses like Freddy's Fritters Dog Bakery & Grooming, that means asking customers to act fast, to hopefully gain some of this year's lost revenue back.

"Anybody wanting to get their packages out needs to call us and get it loaded in today because we want to make sure their furry friends get a dog biscuit for Christmas," said Tami Grady, owner of Freddy's Fritters.

While the dog-grooming side of her businesses has stabilized over the last few months, Grady says there's been about a 35% decrease in bakery and retail sales this year, and is hoping the typically busy holiday season will help make up some of that.

"We're sending out about 50 [packages] a week right now," she said. "I've sent them to Hawaii, I've sent them to local areas, Dubuque, all over the place!" Even with the drop in sales, she did notice a slight increase in package shipments, compared to overall in-store purchases from a normal year.

Interestingly, she's noticed a large amount of customers ordering baked dog treats for pickup or curbside delivery, that then ship the goodies out themselves.

No matter how you ship with them, she's adamant that any purchases destined to be mailed, need to be made quickly.

"You want the animals to have their treat at Christmas! So I’m hoping that people get in, get this taken care of right away - so we can get them bundled up and ready to go - and get them shipped out right away because we’re down to the wire on this, this year. And with it being 2020, who knows," said Grady.

"I would say get everything out today as much as you can," agreed Sandholm. But, he also noted that in the run-up to Christmas, he and his fellow mail carriers won't stop all their hard work.

"We do it for everybody in our community. We hit every house, every single day, whether we're delivering or picking up. It's something pretty special."

And if you do find the perfect gift after Dec. 15, Sandholm says to send it anyway, and they'll do their best.