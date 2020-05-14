Drive-in theaters reopening, offer entertainment while social distancing

When non-essential businesses closed due to COVID-19, many entertainment sources went with them. But drive-in theaters may have the right stuff to thrive.

When non-essential businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many entertainment sources went with them. But as states begin to reopen, drive-in theaters have the potential to thrive with their services already catering to social distancing guidelines.

These old-fashion theaters are opening up all over the country, from the Quad Cities and beyond.

A drive-in move operator in Virginia, James Kopp said people are viewing this type of theater as "a safe environment" and "a safe way to come out to see the movies."

South of Maquoketa, Iowa the 61-Drive-In Movie Theater is reopening Friday, May 15, though they've made some changes for customers. Cars have to be spaced at least six-feet apart, viewers must stay in their car, or sit directly in front of it.

In addition, pre-movie activities will be closed, including the playground and sandbox. Click here for showtimes.

In Dixon, Illinois, the Midway Drive-In is expected to open May 22. Click here for showtimes.