Downtown Davenport eatery reopening Tuesday as 'Tiphanie's'

Opening a little over nine years ago, Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie's is getting rebranded to include their new dinner and cocktail menus.

Tuesday, August 8th, the locally owned Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie's will be renamed 'Tiphanie's'.

Owner Tiphanie Cannon is rebranding the eatery after moving onto 2nd Street in downtown Davenport. Her ultimate goal with her business is to offer baked goods alongside a dinner menu and cocktail bar.

"Although the name 'Oh So Sweet' was dear to my heart and was important to me in more ways than you could ever possibly know, I decided it was time for a change," Cannon said on Facebook.

Originally opening after her appearance on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge, Cannon focused primarily on improving her baking skills.

"I am a self-taught baker, so even to be asked to do anything like this was an affirmation that I do know what I’m doing and I am a good baker," Cannon said in 2019.

Later adding a lunch menu to her operation, realizing earlier this year the space she first opened in was too small for the amount of orders she was receiving. Making the move downtown in February 2023, and adding more dining options to her business.

Cannon says the change wasn't an easy one to make, but told her Facebook audience the name change acts as a way to remember her original bakery, while also acknowledging the progress she's made at her new location.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Aug. 8 to officially change the name, and welcome new customers to her location.