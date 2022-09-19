A Davenport bar and breakfast spot beats the odds of closing down twice

According to the Small Business Administration, more than seven thousand small businesses in Iowa closed during the height of the pandemic.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Chuck's Tap reopened its doors Monday morning after rebuilding from a fire that struck in February.

According to the Small Business Administration, more than seven thousand small businesses in Iowa closed during the height of the pandemic, but the restaurant survived these odds and stayed open throughout 2020

February's kitchen fire, however, shut down the place through September.

Reports say the building damage cost around $150,000. Tom White, the owner of Chuck's Tap, said volunteers and other local businesses helped rebuild the space.

"People have been calling for months, Wondering when we're getting back open," said White. "We had 25 calls on Sunday."

Chuck's Tap is located in Davenport on 6th Street.