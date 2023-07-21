x
Business

Rock Island-based business moving across the river to Eldridge

RILCO, Inc. is based in Rock Island but will be moving to Eldridge, Iowa.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A Quad Cities business is moving across the river into Iowa. Rock Island-based RILCO, Inc. will be moving its corporate headquarters to Eldridge. 

The project includes a 58,000-square-foot expansion and is expected to create about 81 jobs. 

The move comes after being awarded $135,000 in tax credit benefits at the monthly Iowa Economic Development Authority board meeting on Friday.

RILCO, Inc. distributes lubricants, antifreeze and greases, along with being an industrial service provider. The company's products are sold to agricultural, industrial, construction and retail customers. 

The Illinois company already has locations in the Quad Cities and Pella, Iowa. 

