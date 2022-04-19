QC Botanical Center holds annual plant sale; how you can preorder yours now

The Quad City Botanical Center is taking orders through Saturday for its plant sale fundraiser. Over 50 varieties of annuals and perennials are on sale.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on April 14, 2022.

The Quad City Botanical Center is taking orders through Saturday, April 23 for its annual plant sale fundraiser, according to a release from the center.

This year, the botanical center has over 50 varieties of annuals and perennials in the sale, including some of staff members' favorites.

Plants range from $3 to $12 each, with a majority of 4-inch pots coming in at $5.50, according to the botanical center. You can also purchase medium- or large-sized combinations that the center's staff designed. The combinations feature five to eight plants and a planting diagram for how to pot them together in your own container.

Money raised from the plant sale will go toward the Quad City Botanical Center's efforts to educate and bring the community and plants together in fun and meaningful ways, a release from the center said.

All orders must be placed ahead of time to reserve plants for the pick-up event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at the center in Rock Island.

Interested in picking up blooming flowers and luscious greens of your own? Place your order online, via phone at 309-794-0091 or via email at service@qcgardens.com.