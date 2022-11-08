Quad Cities businesses weigh in on employee retention at Chamber meeting

Local companies say that the pandemic created new requirements for potential employees.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A major topic and contentious issue among Quad Cities businesses is employee retention.

Business leaders from across the area came together for the Quad Cities Chamber's annual meeting, where they discussed the issue and shared plans.

It isn't the easiest task to achieve in a post-pandemic world, according to the President of the Midwest Division for TBK bank John DeDoncker.

"It's incredibly difficult to keep and find good talent, probably harder than ever."

Regional Vice President of Rhythm City Casino Mo Hyder said he's had problems refilling staff.

"Back in 2019, we certainly already had challenges in the labor force. And some of the work that the chamber was doing was trying and attract a talented pool. So we were very supportive of the team. And of course, the pandemic hit. And then we saw a lot of infection of the labor force. And since the pandemic, we've seen a little bit of reemployment; people started to come back. But it's been very challenging because not everyone has come back."

Now, companies are offering incentives to attract employees.

"We've upped our game, we've offered incentives to our existing team members if they know of people who would be a great fit for our culture," said DeDoncker. "We really want to serve clients that want to work in the community, if [our employees] know those people we're offering about $500. You tell us someone, we hire them."

And adding benefits to keep those employees on their teams.

"We're also providing new incentives at 90 days and beyond that for new employees because keeping that new employee for the first six months is so important. If you're going to lose them, you tend to lose pretty quickly in that six-month period. And we would really like to keep them once we find good people," said DeDoncker.

"There's been a lot of wage inflation that everyone has had to deal with. So we're not certainly alone in that particular area. So we've had to make adjustments from our not only the wage side but also from the benefit side," said Hyder.