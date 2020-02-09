Quad City International Airport to receive almost $3 million from FAA grant

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities International Airport is getting a nearly $3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Association as part of nationwide initiative.
In a press release, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced that the federal government, through the FAA, would be giving out $1.2 billion to airports across the country aiming to improve airport security and infrastructure and to help affected community economies recover from the pandemic.
QCIA is getting $2,897,860 of the $9,083,331 granted to the state of Illinois. The money is expected to go towards an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle and improvements for the terminal building.
“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.