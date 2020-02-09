Quad City International Airport to receive almost $3 million from FAA grant

The grant consists of a little less than one-third of the total money going to the state of Illinois as part of the program.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities International Airport is getting a nearly $3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Association as part of nationwide initiative.

In a press release, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced that the federal government, through the FAA, would be giving out $1.2 billion to airports across the country aiming to improve airport security and infrastructure and to help affected community economies recover from the pandemic.

QCIA is getting $2,897,860 of the $9,083,331 granted to the state of Illinois. The money is expected to go towards an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle and improvements for the terminal building.