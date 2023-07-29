Yellow to face 'complete shutdown' in coming days, Teamsters warn in letter

"The likelihood that Yellow will survive is increasingly bleak," an International Brotherhood of Teamsters letter sent Friday to the union's members said.

ST. LOUIS — Union workers fear that Yellow Freight may face a "complete shutdown" within a couple of days, a new letter revealed.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is warning its members to brace for the closure of Yellow Freight in the near future, not even a week after the trucking company averted a nationwide employee strike by signing a deal with the union.

A 5 On Your Side viewer shared a letter the union sent out to its members which painted a bleak future for the company.

"The likelihood that Yellow will survive is increasingly bleak," the letter said. "All Yellow employees should, in our opinion, prepare for the worst, as Yellow appears to be headed to a complete shutdown within the next few days."

In light of Yellow allegedly laying off personnel and closing terminals across the country, the union's letter advised employees to take any personal belongings and tools they may have at terminals and bring them home as soon as possible.

"That way, in case Yellow does shut down over the weekend or next week, the employees' property will not get lumped in with Yellow's property and get locked up in a bankruptcy or liquidation proceeding that could result in the employees not recovering their personal property."

5 On Your Side reached out to Yellow Freight for comment on the union's claims. The company has yet to return our request for comment.

