Group of professional athletes buy 104-acre farm in northern Iowa

The purchase was made from a fund of roughly $5 million dollars in a deal arranged by Patricof Co.

IOWA, USA — Some of the top athletes in the country — including Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Zach Ertz and Kemba Walker — could be trying their hand at a new profession right here in Iowa: farming.

According to Front Office Sports the group of athletes is purchasing an Iowa farm.

“I think of it as a really smart recession hedge for people who are learning to invest for the long term," Patricof Co. Founder & CEO Mark Patricof said. “It provides really significant downside protection and the opportunity to create a long-term investment strategy that fits the profile of somebody who’s young and can continue to make a lot of money and wants to be conservative with their investment strategy.”

Located in northern Iowa, the corn- and soy-focused farm spans 104 acres.

According to a spokesperson from the firm representing Patricof, the organization is unable to share the exact location at this time. However, there may be further announcements regarding other farms in the near future.