Jumer's Hotel & Casino bought out by Bally's Corporation

The Rhode-Island based sports betting and iGaming company purchased the resort for 120 million dollars.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A national casino and betting corporation has announced that it has bought out the local Jumer's Hotel and Casino for a 7-digit sum.

Bally's Corporation, a Rhode Island-based company that specializes in sports betting and iGaming, announced in a news release on Monday, June 14 that it had finalized the purchase of the resort for a price of $120 million.

"As the latest step in our ongoing portfolio diversification strategy, we are excited to complete our acquisition of Jumer's and enter the rapidly growing Illinois gaming market," said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation. "The closing provides Bally's with the potential to capitalize on several lucrative sports betting opportunities, which we expect will drive revenue and cash flow growth. We are pleased to welcome Jumer's into the Bally's family, and look forward to leveraging our expertise to enhance the property's operations."

The purchase expands Bally's now twelve-state reach into Illinois.

Bally's says that it made the purchase to capitalize on the growing gaming sports betting market in the state and uses its resources to enhance the property.