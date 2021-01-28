Jumer's Casino expanding services under relaxed reopening guidelines

Jumer's Casino and Hotel is relaxing COVID-19 regulations and expanding its services after being given the all-clear by the Restore Illinois plan.
The resort is reopening the Oculus Sports Bar and allowing drinks on the casino floor once again on Wednesday, January 27, and is increasing its guest capacity limit from 25% to 50% and increasing hours on Friday the 29th.
Jumer's expanded operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The casino had previously been closing at 11 p.m.
“We’ve had a great response from our patrons since reopening and look forward to providing them more services and time to visit with these changes – still with our well-received Play It Safe health and safety program in place,” said Travis Hankins, general manager of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel.