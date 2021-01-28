Jumer's Casino expanding services under relaxed reopening guidelines

Jumer's is reopening its sports bar, expanding capacity, and allowing drinks on the casino floor under new, relaxed Phase 4 guidelines.

Jumer's Casino and Hotel is relaxing COVID-19 regulations and expanding its services after being given the all-clear by the Restore Illinois plan.

The resort is reopening the Oculus Sports Bar and allowing drinks on the casino floor once again on Wednesday, January 27, and is increasing its guest capacity limit from 25% to 50% and increasing hours on Friday the 29th.

Jumer's expanded operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The casino had previously been closing at 11 p.m.