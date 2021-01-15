x
Jumer's Casino & Hotel reopening January 16

The casino is opening back up at 25% capacity after temporarily closing in November 2020.

After having to close last November, Jumer's Casino & Hotel has gotten the all-clear to reopen in the new year.

Following a loosening of Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, the business is now able to reopening at 25% capacity under usual COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The resort was forced to close on November 20 as stronger pandemic restrictions were implemented to combat the post-Thanksgiving virus surge.

The casino will be open again on Saturday, January 16, resuming its daily hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The amount of slot and table games will be reduced to comply with state safety guidelines. The Lucky North Club will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 

“We are excited and well-prepared to welcome back our patrons for a great time at Jumer’s with our Play It Safe program in place,” said Travis Hankins, general manager of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel. 

The "Play It Safe" program consists of the resort's new operating procedures and health guidelines, which are aimed at keeping guests safe by minimizing contact and boosting hygiene practices.

