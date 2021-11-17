To the polls: Deere union members vote on 3rd tentative agreement

Deere & Co. said this agreement is the "last, best and final offer."

MOLINE, Ill. — On Wednesday, over 10,000 union workers will vote on a tentative agreement John Deere claims to be the "last, best, and final offer." The agreement is a ratified version of Deere's second contract, which United Auto Workers union members voted down just two weeks ago, with a few minor changes.

The most noticeable change to the second contract involves the companies financial incentive program, the Continuous Improvement Pay Plan, or CIPP.

The vote comes on Day 35 of the strike, but the labor strike could end as soon as Thursday morning if a majority votes to approve the agreement.

Voting times and locations vary for each local:

Local 838 voting starts at 7 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. The UAW chapter, which carried the last vote, will cast its votes in a "block system," where voting timeslots are broken up alphabetically instead of allowing all members to vote at the same time.

Local 281 voting will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Local 865 voting will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Local 79 said they were told to meet at the Camden Center in Milan.

Local 434 will vote from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at East Moline's UAW Union Hall. Voting for this chapter will also be broken up by last name.