Happening today: Deere union members vote on 3rd tentative agreement

Deere says this contract is the "last, best, and final offer".

MOLINE, Ill. — Today, over ten thousand union workers will vote on a contract John Deere claims to be the "last, best, and final offer". The agreement is a ratified version of Deere's second contract offer that includes a few minor changes.

A noticeable change in the contract involves the companies financial incentive program: the Continuous Improvement Pay Plan, or C-I-P-P.

It is currently day 35 of the strike, but it could end as soon as tomorrow if the majority votes to pass this contract.

Waterloo's local 838, which carried the last vote, will vote differently than they have previously. Employees will cast their votes in a "block system" which is broken up alphabetically, instead of voting all at the same time. It is not clear if this change is due to capacity issues or the impact the local had on the last vote.

Voting times vary for each local.

Waterloo's Local 838 voting starts at 7 A-M and goes until 7 P-M.

Davenport Works local 281's voting will take place at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds from 10 A-M until 1 P-M.

Harvester Works local 865's voting will be at the Taxslayer center from 9 A-M until P-M.

Members from Milan's local 79 reported they've been told to meet at the Camden center. While Moline's Seeding and Cylinder works tell news 8 they'll vote at East Moline's Union Hall from 7:30 A-M to 5 P-M.

Local 434's voting hours for will be broken up according to spelling of last names -- much like Waterloo's local 838.