IowaWORKS holds third job fair midst workforce shortage

IowaWorks Martha Garcia-Tappa says the organization is bringing a diverse amount of job opportunities fit for any job seeker.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — IowaWorks held its third "Opportunity knocks at Monday's" job fair on June 20, offering opportunities and food.

The fair brought eighteen different corporations and two different food trucks, who are also looking to fill open positions.

"It seems to be that there are a lot of employers that are understaffed, and we have more jobs than we do in these people in the state of Iowa. You will see that daily, that number is either coming down or going out. So typically, right now we're about 85,000 jobs opened in the state of Iowa," IowaWorks Martha Garcia-Tappa said.

Garcia-Tappa said the biggest goal of the job fair is to connect job seekers to employers that make the best fit, all in the same space.

"We are able to have that with just one-stop-shop coming in and talking to our folks. And then there's also the opportunities to talk to somebody about on-the-job training, registered Apprenticeship programs, or Title One programs, there's youth programs. So those programs altogether can help an individual succeed in the works in the work life."

Companies' open positions range from entry-level to upper level, which require previous experience.

"There's really something for everybody. And of all ages, we can see the teenagers that need a summer job, all the way to, you know, retired folks that just need a part-time job," Garcia-Tappa said.