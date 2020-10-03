Innovative auto shop expands in Clinton

U-Doo& We-Doo Self Service Garage just opened in November. And there are already plans for a second location.

CLINTON, Iowa — A car repair shop in Clinton is giving customers a one-of-a-kind way to get their cars fixed: they're picking up the wrenches themselves and getting under the hood of their own cars.

U-Doo & We-doo Self Service Garage just opened in November with the idea that people should have a place to work on their own vehicles.

Owner Tim Nye had worked on his own cars for years, on the ground and out in the elements.

"The reality is, I always knew there had to be an easier, more comfortable way to do it," he says. "In the midwest in the middle of winter, you're laying in the snow, the ice, the gravel."

So he opened his garage on Manufacturing Drive with a heater and air conditioning, along with bays, lifts and tools customers can rent.

There are even technicians on hand to help out if they get in a tough spot.

"I come down here, and I can do this stuff, and if I hit a spot where I'm not sure what's going on, I can ask," says Pat Wagner, who's been a customer since the beginning.

This set-up offers a cheaper way to get your car fixed. You can pay $20 an hour for a bay with a lift and save on labor costs. There are also tools available. And to have a technician help you, it'll be $25 an hour.

Or if you'd rather leave the work to the experts, Nye just opened the We-Doo part of the business in January. That's where you can pay the technicians to take care of the job for you.

"It feels really good," Nye says. "Where the confidence comes from is the customer response we've gotten. The reality is, we know, as a group, it's a severe need."

This spring, Nye already has plans to open a second location. He can't say where quite yet.