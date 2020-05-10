Illinois offers $5M in grants for meat and poultry producers

The state is announcing an addition to the $49 million already distributed to help the food producers through the pandemic.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials have announced a $5 million grant program for meat and poultry producers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Livestock and poultry producers have been hit hard with being unable to sell to processors, which have seen plant closures as a result of COVID-19.

The grants are part of the Business Interruption Grants program which relies on federal coronavirus relief funds to help small businesses.