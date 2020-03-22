Hy-Vee sets goal to raise $1 million to help local food banks stock shelves

The grocery giant announced the initiative in a March 21st press release.

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that it has set a goal to raise $1 million to help local food banks restock their shelves during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Beginning Monday, March 23, Hy-Vee will launch a campaign to raise money and awareness for food banks across its eight-state region. When customers check out, they will be asked if they would like to donate $1 or more to assist local food banks. For every dollar raised, Hy-Vee will match it dollar for dollar, up to $500,000. Customers can also make a donation in a pre-set increment during their Hy-Vee Aisles Online purchase. All funds will then be collected at the store level on a weekly basis and provided to local food banks to help replenish their stock every week.

“In today’s uncertain times, we want to keep our local food banks stocked with the essentials that individuals and families need,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “By partnering with our customers, our goal is to raise $1 million for our food bank partners so they can continue their operations throughout this crisis.”

The company’s match will come from Hy-Vee’s One Step program, which is funded by proceeds from the sales of select Hy-Vee products to assist those in need.

Donations at the checkout will be accepted March 23 through April 30.