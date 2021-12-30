Hy-Vee is amping up security at its stores

The Iowa-based grocery chain announced Wednesday it was introducing new retail security teams to stores across its region.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee announced Wednesday, Dec. 29 it was implementing new security teams of specially trained officers at its stores.

The Iowa-based grocery chain, in the Wednesday news release, said the move was part of its ongoing efforts to "ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees" across its eight-state region.

The security team, according to the news release, will be made up of specially trained officers - many from a law enforcement background - that will help defuse tense situations and protect the safety of customers and employees during operating hours at the stores. The training program for these retail officers was designed by Hy-Vee security leaders and law enforcement partners.

"These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers," President and CEO Jeremy Gosch said, "and (they) will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store."

Several Hy-Vee retail stores have already undergone the security increase, and the company is continuing to recruit and train officers for teams at its other locations.

There are currently 11 Hy-Vee locations in the Quad Cities area, with six in Iowa and five in Illinois.