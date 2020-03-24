How one local brick-and-mortar store is adapting during the coronavirus pandemic

The Market in Moline is all about forming a sense of togetherness. That's not possible now with all non-essential businesses shut down in Illinois.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Market: a Journey to Joy has been opened for nearly a year inside the former Scottish Rite Temple on 7th Street in Moline. But for now, owner Katie Thompson has had to close her doors after an order from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker shut down all non-essential business.

"Our whole concept at our store is to invite people in to slow down and form this sense of togetherness," she says. "So obviously we can't do that right now."

The Market brings together 40 different creators, artists and vendors in one location. But closure meant those sellers wouldn't have any customers. There wasn't even a website for The Market. That is, until now.

"So we created a website and launched that in 48 hours so that our customers and the people we are continually welcoming in can still shop," Thompson says.

She says it was no easy task, but it was important to keep business going. She's also hosting virtual shopping parties on Facebook starting Tuesday, March 24. Groups of friends can sign up for a time slot, and Thompson will use Facebook Live to show them what's in stock at The Market.

"The feedback is what keeps me going," she says, "whether it's the vendors saying, 'Thank you so much for what you're doing to continue to support our businesses.' Or the customers saying, 'We're standing with you. We're behind you.' That's what keeps me going to be creative and come up with new ideas to bring out to everyone."