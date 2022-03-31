Kevin Kotecki takes on Ontiveros' legacy as new CEO for Group O

Quad Cities-native Kevin Kotecki will take over the leadership role from Bob Ontiveros' son Gregg, who will remain the principal owner of Group O.

MILAN, Illinois — Almost two months after the passing of founder Robert "Bob" Ontiveros, Group O announced the appointment of a new chief operating officer.

According to a release from the company, Kevin Kotecki will take over the CEO role from Ontiveros' son Gregg, who will remain the principal owner but instead focus his time on client relations.

“Kevin not only brings extensive experience in strategic planning, sales, marketing and operations, but a fresh perspective to a B2B (business-to-business) business model,” Gregg Ontiveros said in the announcement. “Group O is ready to take the business to the next level and is excited to welcome Kevin to our Group O family.”

Kotecki, according to the release, previously served as president and CEO of Pabst Brewing Company and Brach's Confections, and he comes with Quad Cities roots. He graduated from Rock Island High School, spent undergrad at the University of Iowa and got his master's degree from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Group O team,” Kotecki said in the announcement. “I have witnessed the company’s tremendous growth over the years, driven by exemplary leadership, clever innovation and world-class collaboration and teamwork. I greatly admire the amazing culture that Gregg and Bob Ontiveros have created and nurtured, and am excited to become part of it.”

Group O was built from the ground up. Under the senior Ontiveros' leadership, it transformed from a business venture in the back of a station wagon to a $900 million business enterprise that helps companies like Samsung, Michelin, Caterpillar and PepsiCo turn challenges into profit.