Galesburg's former Maytag building leased to Corteva Agriscience

The long-abandoned facility formerly at the heart of Galesburg's economy now has somebody moving in.

GALESBURG, Ill — The abandoned building on the outskirts of Galesburg, Illinois that formerly housed a Maytag plant will soon have a new resident.

Corveta Agriscience, a major national chemical and seed company, was leased the 300,000 square-foot space on Monmouth boulevard by Phoenix Investors, the private real estate firm that has owned the building since June 2019.

Corteva used to be the agricultural division of DowDuPoint before becoming an independent company in February 2018. It went public on the New York Stock Exchange in June 2018 under the ticker symbol CTVA.

The former Maytag building had been vacant since 2004, when the company left the area. Phoenix Investors began renovation work after its initial purchase, and will finish it alongside Corteva when it moves into the building this fall.