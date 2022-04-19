Fareway to open new store on Eagle Ridge Road in LeClaire

Renovation of the former Slagle's store on Eagle Ridge Road will begin later this year.

Iowa-based grocery chain Fareway said it plans to open a new location in summer 2023 on Eagle Ridge Road in LeClaire. Renovations to the building that formerly housed Slagle's grocery store will begin later this year.

"We are thrilled to have Fareway coming to the City of LeClaire,” Mayor Dennis Gerard said in the announcement. “Having a full-service grocery store in our city is the No. 1 requested amenity we hear from our residents. We have been working on this for several years."

The store, which will be located at 1301 Eagle Ridge Road, will offer full-service butcher counters, farm-fresh produce, to-your-car carryout, self-service checkout, competitive prices as well as online shopping and curbside grocery pick-up, according to the announcement.

“We are excited to announce plans to expand and want to thank local officials and the Iowa Economic Development Authority for making this project possible,” Fareway CEO Reynolds Cramer said in the news release. “While residents of LeClaire are familiar with Fareway, we look forward to serving and becoming an integral part of the growing community.”

Fareway will begin the public process this week, the company said in its new location announcement.

Fareway, according to its website, is a growing family-owned Midwest chain with 129 stores across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota and over 12,000 employees.