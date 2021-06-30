x
Downtown Davenport Partnership focuses on growth in annual meeting

DDP says that despite the pandemic, the area of lost and handful of businesses and early recovery is looking promising.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In its annual meeting, the Downtown Davenport Partnership expressed a promising road to recovery after local businesses were ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DDP held the meeting in the morning on Wednesday, June 30, with a focus on growth and new investments.

The organization says that despite the severity of the ongoing pandemic, the downtown area managed to come out the other end having only lost a handful of businesses.

DDP is primarily focusing on growth with $27 million in new investments, from new projects and 30 new or expanded businesses.

Major upcoming projects include making the downtown area more walkable and redeveloping the Ground Transportation Center.

