Downtown Davenport Partnership focuses on growth in annual meeting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In its annual meeting, the Downtown Davenport Partnership expressed a promising road to recovery after local businesses were ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
DDP held the meeting in the morning on Wednesday, June 30, with a focus on growth and new investments.
The organization says that despite the severity of the ongoing pandemic, the downtown area managed to come out the other end having only lost a handful of businesses.
DDP is primarily focusing on growth with $27 million in new investments, from new projects and 30 new or expanded businesses.
Major upcoming projects include making the downtown area more walkable and redeveloping the Ground Transportation Center.