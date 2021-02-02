Cobham Mission Systems bought by Eaton for $2.8B

One of the Quad Cities' largest employers will soon have a new owner.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One of the Quad Cities' largest job-makers has been bought out for a huge sum of almost 3 billion dollars.

Cobham Mission Systems, air-to-air refueling systems company with a manufacturing plant in Davenport, was bought by Eaton Corporation for a sum of $2.8 billion.

Eaton's stock saw a small raise after the announcement of the sale, and the deal is expected to be closed in the second half of 2021.

As of now, no information has been released about how the sale will affect the plant or its previously-announced multi-million dollar renovation project.