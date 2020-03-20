City of Rock Island allows pick-up alcohol sales and extends liquor licenses

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — As of Friday, March 20th, Rock Island businesses that sell on-premise liquor will be allowed to keep making those sales through pick-up orders during coronavirus pandemic closures.

Mayor Mike Thoms released the statement Friday afternoon. The directive allows Rock Island liquor license holders with a State "On Premises Only" license to continue selling alcohol through pick-up service. The drinks must remain in their original packing or in special packing with a sealable lid. Containers must be sealed when leaving the business and open containers cannot be sold. No alcohol can be consumed on the premises.