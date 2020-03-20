City of Rock Island allows pick-up alcohol sales and extends liquor licenses

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — As of Friday, March 20th, Rock Island businesses that sell on-premise liquor will be allowed to keep making those sales through pick-up orders during coronavirus pandemic closures.
Mayor Mike Thoms released the statement Friday afternoon. The directive allows Rock Island liquor license holders with a State "On Premises Only" license to continue selling alcohol through pick-up service. The drinks must remain in their original packing or in special packing with a sealable lid. Containers must be sealed when leaving the business and open containers cannot be sold. No alcohol can be consumed on the premises.
The city is also extending 2020 City of Rock Island Liquor Licenses to expire on June 30th, instead of the original date of April 30th.