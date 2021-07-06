Carver Aero expands to Wisconsin with purchase of Janesville Jet Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport-based aviation company Carver Aero has announced that it has made an expansion into Wisconsin with a recent purchase.
Carver Aero announced on Tuesday, July 6 that it had acquired Janesville Jet Center, a full-service operator (FBO) at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville.
A full-service operator is an organization that's allowed to perform important aviation services at airports, such as refueling, maintenance, parking, instruction, and much more.
With the purchase, Carver Aero is continuing to expand its FBO network across the Midwest, alongside its operators in Davenport, Muscatine, and Council Bluffs.
“We have three key initiatives with the Janesville FBO,” said Carver Aero CEO Guy Lieser. “One is to work with existing airfield businesses and tenants to determine what opportunities exist to benefit all. A second is to offer services not currently being offered, such as aircraft maintenance, avionics and charter services with our fleet of turboprops. Finally, we believe smaller airports should be contributors to the local economy and be an integral part of the community.”