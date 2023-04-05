Iowa awards Arconic $2.2 million for water conservation efforts

Arconic is one of five companies awarded grants to upgrade water infrastructure. The company estimates it will reduce water withdrawal by almost 77%.

RIVERDALE, Iowa — Arconic's facilities in Riverdale will soon get more than $2 million from the state of Iowa to advance water conservation efforts.

In total, the company will receive a $2,205,277 grant for water filtration and reverse osmosis systems to reuse spent wastewater from the production process. The grant will cover half of the $4.4 million project.

Once implemented, Arconic estimates the new water units will reduce the amount of freshwater taken in (also known as water withdrawal) by nearly 77%.

Arconic serves the automotive, aerospace, transportation, construction and packaging markets by creating aluminum products.

The grant is part of Governor Kim Reynolds' larger, $100 million investment in water infrastructure and quality, announced in December 2021.

“Iowa has a long history of innovation to improve water quality and sustainability, and these projects continue that legacy,” Gov. Reynolds said in a press release. “We rely on our land and water to provide for Iowa’s future generations, which is why we remain focused on protecting, preserving, and restoring Iowa’s water resources.”

Four other companies were included in the same grant award round as Arconic. Those include $3.9 million for AgCertain in Boone for a reverse osmosis system; $1.8 million for CJ Bio in Fort Dodge for a reverse osmosis system; $275,350 for Prairie Farms in Dubuque to upgrade to a new, energy-efficient compressor system; and $57,813 for Hormel Foods in Dubuque to better utilize excess reverse osmosis water.