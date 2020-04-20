4/20 fizzle: Pot industry tested as virus slams economy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The unofficial holiday saluting all things cannabis arrives at a challenging time for the nation's legal marijuana industry.
Monday is April 20, or 4/20. That’s the code for marijuana’s high holiday, which is usually marked with outdoor festivals and communal smoking sessions.
But this year, stay-at-home orders have moved the party online as the marijuana market braces for an economic blow from the coronavirus crisis.
In a relatively new legal industry, there's no template for how consumers will react during an expected economic downturn.
Sales soared at the start of lockdowns in March, but business generally has flattened or tapered off since then.