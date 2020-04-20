4/20 fizzle: Pot industry tested as virus slams economy

The newly-legal Illinois marijuana industry is taking hits on one of its most important days of the year.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The unofficial holiday saluting all things cannabis arrives at a challenging time for the nation's legal marijuana industry.

Monday is April 20, or 4/20. That’s the code for marijuana’s high holiday, which is usually marked with outdoor festivals and communal smoking sessions.

But this year, stay-at-home orders have moved the party online as the marijuana market braces for an economic blow from the coronavirus crisis.

In a relatively new legal industry, there's no template for how consumers will react during an expected economic downturn.