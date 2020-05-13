Boeing goes another month without a single airliner order

Boeing did not sell a single passenger airplane last month, as the virus pandemic undercuts air travel and demand for new jets.

Boeing did not sell a single passenger airplane last month, as the virus pandemic undercuts air travel and demand for new jets.

What's worse for Boeing is that customers canceled orders for 108 planes in April. It was the second time in the first four months of 2020 that Boeing failed to sell a single airliner.

Boeing delivered just six passenger planes to buyers in April, bringing its 2020 total to 56 deliveries.