'Always tip your bartenders.' Austin server calls out service industry in viral TikTok post

According to the Department of Labor, the minimum hourly wages employers are required to pay their tipped employees in Texas is $2.13.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is from a KVUE Defenders report about misclassified employees.

An Austin bartender took to social network TikTok to talk about the importance of tipping workers in the service industry.

BuzzFeed and Insider have both reported Aaliya Cortez bartends at an Austin-area sports bar.

After having worked more than 70 hours in a week, Cortez said what should have been a $150.81 in hourly wages ended up being $9.28 after Social Security, Medicare and Federal Income Tax deductions.

"This is why you should always tip your bartenders, servers, anyone who waits on you or provides a service for you," she said in the TikTok video.

Cortez acknowledged in her video that her hourly rate is $2.13 and that she did receive tips, but she did not specify how much.