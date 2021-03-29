Applications will be taken and interviews will be held at the company's distribution center in Princeton, Illinois.

PRINCETON, Ill. — Ace Hardware is holding a recruitment event on Thursday, April 1 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the distribution center in 2123 E. Euclid Avenue in Princeton, Illinois.

At the event, interested candidates can apply and interview for first, second and third shift Warehouse Specialist positions. Interviews are open to those ages 18 and older.

Hourly wages range between $15 and $17 per hour. Click here to learn more.

Ace Hardware has several locations in and around the Quad Cities and WQAD News 8 viewing area. Locations include Davenport, Eldridge, Clinton, Galva, Savanna, and Iowa City.