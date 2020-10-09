$16.6 million invested in getting 1,300 Illinoisans back to work

Governor J.B. Pritzker's office announced $16 million in funding to help Illinois residents get back to work amid COVID-19.

Investing in jobs

Millions of dollars are being invested in Illinois to help people who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Two grants from the U.S. Department of Labor will help almost 1,300 Illinois residents find work in disaster relief programs and other industries that are in high demand because of the pandemic.

A total of $16.6 million will help place, train and hire Illinoisans into these fields, according to a statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker's office. The grants are each worth $8.3 million; one is a federal Employment Recovery Grant and the other is from the federal Disaster Recovery Grant Program.

Specifically, out of work people can expect to find jobs as contact tracers, COVID-19 protocol workers, building sanitization workers, temperature screeners, and in food preparation and distribution.

According to the statement, the funding will be spread across 12 Local Workforce Innovation Areas in Illinois. It was not yet clear which regions would receive funding.

September 10th briefing

Governor J.B. Pritzker said a rise in COVID-19 positivity rates were on the rise in nine out of 11 regions at the beginning of the month. He said most of those regions have seen a decline as of the last week.

In his briefing, the governor urged local elected officials, health officials and educational leaders to take whatever mitigation action necessary to slow the spread of the virus.