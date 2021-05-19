Meet Chico, the newest officer at the Whiteside County Sheriff's Department

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Illinois — Meet Chico, Whiteside County Sheriff Department's newest K9 officer.
Chico is a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois / German Shepherd mix from Poland.
After a six-week training program, Chico and Deputy Nathan Peterson are now certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association. This means they meet and exceed requirements set by the State of Illinois.
"We are excited to have you on our team, Chico," read a post on the sheriff's department's Facebook page, "and we know you will make a great addition to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office!"