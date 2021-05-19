x
Meet Chico, the newest officer at the Whiteside County Sheriff's Department

After a six-week training program, Chico and Deputy Nathan Peterson are now certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association.
Credit: Courtesy of the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Illinois — Meet Chico, Whiteside County Sheriff Department's newest K9 officer.

Chico is a one-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois / German Shepherd mix from Poland. 

After a six-week training program, Chico and Deputy Nathan Peterson are now certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association.  This means they meet and exceed requirements set by the State of Illinois.

"We are excited to have you on our team, Chico," read a post on the sheriff's department's Facebook page, "and we know you will make a great addition to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office!"

Sheriff John F. Booker would like your help in welcoming the newest member of the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office K9...

Posted by Whiteside County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

