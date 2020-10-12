What you can do to stop robocalls and automated texts

Leaders with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) say their number one complaint is robocalls.
In an effort to prevent phone scams, the FCC has listed recommendations for how to stop and prevent unwanted calls.
What to do if you answer a robocall:
- Hang up immediately
- If the caller or recording asks you to hit a button to stop getting calls, don't press anything and hang up
- Do not respond to any questions, especially any that can be answered with "Yes"
- Don't give out any personal or identifying information
- If the caller claims to be with a trusted company, hang up, find the company's phone number yourself (either from an account statement, phone book, website, etc.) and have the company verify the authenticity of the call
How to prevent robocalls and scams:
- Be aware of spoofing, where a scammer or robocall attempt may falesly show up on your Caller ID as a local number
- Set up a password on your voicemail account - hackers may have the ability to spoof your phone number and gain access if you don't have a password
- Talk with your phone company about blocking tools they provide or recommend
- If you use robocall-blocking technology, let that company know if unwanted calls are still getting through
- Register your number on the National Do Not Call Registry
The FCC says you can also file a complaint with them if you suspect you've been the victim of a spoofing attempt or if you believe you're getting illegal calls or texts.
Complaints can be filed here.