What you can do to stop robocalls and automated texts

Have you gotten an influx of robocalls lately? Here's what the FCC says you can do to curb the unwanted calls.

Leaders with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) say their number one complaint is robocalls.

In an effort to prevent phone scams, the FCC has listed recommendations for how to stop and prevent unwanted calls.

What to do if you answer a robocall:

Hang up immediately

If the caller or recording asks you to hit a button to stop getting calls, don't press anything and hang up

Do not respond to any questions, especially any that can be answered with "Yes"

Don't give out any personal or identifying information

If the caller claims to be with a trusted company, hang up, find the company's phone number yourself (either from an account statement, phone book, website, etc.) and have the company verify the authenticity of the call

How to prevent robocalls and scams:

Be aware of spoofing, where a scammer or robocall attempt may falesly show up on your Caller ID as a local number

Set up a password on your voicemail account - hackers may have the ability to spoof your phone number and gain access if you don't have a password

Talk with your phone company about blocking tools they provide or recommend

If you use robocall-blocking technology, let that company know if unwanted calls are still getting through

Register your number on the National Do Not Call Registry

The FCC says you can also file a complaint with them if you suspect you've been the victim of a spoofing attempt or if you believe you're getting illegal calls or texts.