With domestic abuse awareness month in full swing, victims of domestic abuse in the Quad Cities need to know about these local resources available to support them.

MOLINE, Ill. — If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence there is help available. There are online instant messaging options available through The Hotline. Please keep in mind that internet usage can be monitored. Call 800-799- SAFE (7322). You can also text "START" to 88788.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month is here, and the Quad Cities has numerous resources available to support those impacted by domestic violence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 42% of women and 26% of men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. In Iowa, the rates of these incidents are 35% for women and 29% for men.

Fortunately, there are resources available for domestic violence victims throughout the Quad Cities. Let's take a look at some of them:

Family Resources (Davenport, Muscatine)

Family Resources provides free, confidential services to survivors of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, human trafficking, homicide, and other violent crime. Services offered to victims include counseling and therapy, support groups, emergency crisis assistance, sheltering and rapid rehousing and medical and legal advocacy.

Contact the 24 Hour Crisis Lines for an emergency:

Iowa: 866-921-3354 or Illinois: 309-797-1777

Argrow's House (Davenport)

Argrow's House is a support group that offers free services for women in the Quad Cities community healing from violence and abuse. Services range from domestic violence support groups, yoga, spiritual direction, massage therapy, art therapy and more.

Winnie's Place (Bettendorf)

Winnie's Place is a shelter program helping women, with or without children, who are homeless and/or survivors of domestic abuse, move away from their current situations towards a world of new opportunities. Services offered include shelter, food, group and individual support services and case management.

Project NOW (Rock Island, Aledo, Kewanee)

Project NOW provides a variety of services that help people with basic needs throughout Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties. The Community Services Division provides application assistance, support, information and referral to the residents of these counties.

Funded primarily by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Illinois State Board of Education, the organization helps victims to manage their needs.

Open Door Program (Rock Island)

The Open Door program assists customers by providing immediate access to services for individuals facing multiple barriers. Open Door also helps families and individuals in navigating the human services system to help address emergency needs by providing limited financial assistance for medication, housing, transportation, food and clothing.

The Open Door Program in Rock Island is a partnership between the Illinois Department of Human Services and Skip-a-Long Child Development Services.

Humility Homes and Services (Davenport)

Humility Homes and Services is committed to ending homelessness by offering housing opportunities and supportive services in the greater Quad Cities area. Services offered include street outreach, emergency shelter and rapid rehousing.

EveryChild (Moline)

EveryChild, formerly known as the Child Abuse Council, is a bi-state, regional nonprofit agency that provides child abuse prevention, education, and treatment programs for children and families.

Salvation Army Corps Community Center (Davenport)

The Salvation Army Quad Cities provides housing and individualized services to families with children, who hope to break the cycle of crisis and vulnerability that affects generation after generation.